ARK Investment Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 171,465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 455,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after acquiring an additional 79,071 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.