ARK Investment Management LLC Has $289.16 Million Stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,898 shares during the quarter. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $289,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

