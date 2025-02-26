Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $1.80 Million Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. GeoPark accounts for about 1.1% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned approximately 0.38% of GeoPark worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 392.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $437.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

