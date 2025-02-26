Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned about 0.73% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 445,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $27.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

