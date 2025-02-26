Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,457,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 690,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.