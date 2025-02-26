Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.850-7.150 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.85 to $7.15 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

