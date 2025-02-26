Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85 to $7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.570 billion to $1.610 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.850-7.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.60.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $153.58. 29,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,416. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

