Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0353 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 8,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.01.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

