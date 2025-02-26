AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
ASTS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
