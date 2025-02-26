Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Down 12% – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23). 18,402,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 3,555,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.40).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 12.0 %
Insider Transactions at Aston Martin Lagonda Global
In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 1,714,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,714,340 ($2,172,801.01). 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.
Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.