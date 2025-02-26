Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Down 12% – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23). 18,402,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 3,555,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 12.0 %

Insider Transactions at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The stock has a market cap of £913.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.96.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 1,714,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,714,340 ($2,172,801.01). 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.