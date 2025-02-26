Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47, Zacks reports. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 0.80. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $46.65.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 15,192 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.62 per share, with a total value of $617,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This represents a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,395. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

