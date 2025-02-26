Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 26th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and maintenance of vehicles and related parts. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as economic trends, technological innovations, regulatory changes, and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.59. 117,091,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,078,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $300.88. 45,991,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,211,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.98 and a 200 day moving average of $315.69. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.92. 6,950,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,941,717. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.41.

