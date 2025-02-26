Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.520-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 78.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.