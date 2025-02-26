Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$154.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.

BMO traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.64. The stock has a market cap of C$107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08.

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

