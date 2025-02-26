Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$154.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.

TSE BMO traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 939,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.64. The company has a market cap of C$107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$151.08.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

