Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$154.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.
Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal
In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
