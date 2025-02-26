Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,703,212 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,478,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,703,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Allstate worth $670,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
ALL opened at $190.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.70. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $209.88.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
