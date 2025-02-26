BankPlus Trust Department Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 391.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after buying an additional 496,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 305.71%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.