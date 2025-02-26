Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 671,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,890. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,623,656.76. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

