Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – February 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies that manufacture goods, produce industrial equipment, or provide services primarily used in the production and distribution processes across various sectors. These stocks often belong to businesses that are significantly influenced by economic cycles and capital investments, making their performance closely tied to the overall health of the global economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.31. 54,600,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,386,078. The company has a market cap of $949.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,407,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.31. The stock has a market cap of $990.76 billion, a PE ratio of 172.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,975. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

