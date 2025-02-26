Best Outdoor Stocks To Research – February 25th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Deckers Outdoor, CRH, Affirm, Middleby, and Trex are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in industries related to outdoor recreation and activities, such as camping gear, outdoor apparel, and sporting equipment. These stocks tend to reflect consumer trends and seasonality in leisure spending, offering investors exposure to the growing market for outdoor lifestyles and experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. 17,845,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $781.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.18 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,784. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.84 and a 200 day moving average of $258.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.30. 2,260,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. 3,253,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,778. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. 4,892,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,776. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Middleby (MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.74. 1,044,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,190. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. Middleby has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73.

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Trex stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. 2,342,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,963. Trex has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

