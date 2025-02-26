B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $542.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.52%.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

