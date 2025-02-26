Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.850–0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.850–0.750 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

