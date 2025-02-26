BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 22,731,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,541,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.