Blast Trading Down 7.9% This Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Blast token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $98.00 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,895,082,375 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 25,880,223,578.957382 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00384904 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $9,241,475.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

