Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 1,467 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $103,159.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68.

NYSE XYZ opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,850,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Block by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Block from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

