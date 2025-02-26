Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 8,225,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $839.95 million, a P/E ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

