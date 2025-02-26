Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance
Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 8,225,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $839.95 million, a P/E ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $30.13.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
