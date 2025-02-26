Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL) versus TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bollinger Industries and TruGolf”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TruGolf $20.35 million 0.29 -$360,000.00 ($0.42) -1.20

Bollinger Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruGolf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A TruGolf N/A N/A -21.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bollinger Industries and TruGolf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00

TruGolf has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TruGolf is more favorable than Bollinger Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TruGolf beats Bollinger Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollinger Industries

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

