Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 878.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $31,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 188,185 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,207.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

BAH stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

