Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $349.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $389.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Boston Beer stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.31. 225,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,000. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $371.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,821,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

