Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-10.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
