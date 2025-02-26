Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 0.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

