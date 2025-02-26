Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Morningstar by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Morningstar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.4 %

MORN opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.04 and a 200-day moving average of $330.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Morningstar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,499 shares of company stock worth $10,373,523. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

