Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 673,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,302 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NEE stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

