Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 511,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,771. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 262.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $55,169.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,034.48. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $94,530.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,967.49. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,187 shares of company stock worth $1,204,966 in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,295,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 773,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

