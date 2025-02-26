Brightwater Advisory LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brightwater Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.