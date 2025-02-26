Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
TSE BBU.UN traded up C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.37. 9,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$37.54.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
