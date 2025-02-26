Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,754 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

