Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,034 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $258.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

