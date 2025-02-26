Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.