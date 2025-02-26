Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $80,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

