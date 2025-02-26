Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

