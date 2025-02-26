Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Cactus Stock Down 0.6 %

WHD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 719,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,745. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

