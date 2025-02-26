Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading 14.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) shot up 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 144,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 187,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 19.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadogan Energy Solutions

In other Cadogan Energy Solutions news, insider Michel Meeus acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,348.54). In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,823,651 shares of company stock valued at $67,728,255. 71.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

