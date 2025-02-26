Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 656,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $32,889,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 523,843 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

