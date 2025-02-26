Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 0.5 %
LFE stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.91. Canadian Life Companies Split has a fifty-two week low of C$3.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.06.
About Canadian Life Companies Split
