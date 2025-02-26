CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 229,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 143,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
CANEX Metals Stock Down 20.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About CANEX Metals
CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.
