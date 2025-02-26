Cannabis Stocks To Research – February 26th

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, Tilray, Indivior, Gibraltar Industries, Innovative Industrial Properties, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis and related products, which may include medicinal and recreational marijuana. They are traded on public markets and can be subject to significant volatility and regulatory challenges as the legal status and market dynamics of cannabis evolve. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)

NASDAQ BCAN traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,246,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,876. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $1,049.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCAN

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 9,749,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,964,281. Tilray has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 907,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,817. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,332. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 82,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,190. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $304.47 million, a P/E ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 1.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Featured Articles