Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 10th

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.58.
About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund
