Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 10th

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.58.

About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

