CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces $0.18 — Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

CareCloud has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

