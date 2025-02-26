CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46, Zacks reports. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%.

CareDx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 761,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,901. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.